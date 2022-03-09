CIIG Capital Partners II Inc’s (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th

CIIG Capital Partners II’s (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. CIIG Capital Partners II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

CIIGU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. CIIG Capital Partners II has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIIGU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $252,000.

