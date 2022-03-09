ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $54.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADC Therapeutics traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $538,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $958.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

