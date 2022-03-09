Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $18.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

