Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Up 31.5% in February

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,380,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 10,935,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

