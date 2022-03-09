Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$31.00. The stock traded as high as C$30.40 and last traded at C$30.13, with a volume of 89389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.50.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on POU. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.72.

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,390.59. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,207.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

