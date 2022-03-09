Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,932.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOLIF. SEB Equities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

