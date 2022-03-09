Rainicorn (RAINI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.90 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $25.90 million and approximately $376,687.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.06 or 0.06543421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,407.52 or 0.99941161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045162 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAINIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.