ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

NASDAQ IBRX traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,300. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 897,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 75,883 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 374,349 shares during the period. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.