ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
NASDAQ IBRX traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,300. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.
About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
