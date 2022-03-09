Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

