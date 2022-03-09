SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Down 9.2%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.57. 94,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 48,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.64.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

