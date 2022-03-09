Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 13,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 9,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

