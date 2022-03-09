Noble Vici Group (OTCMKTS:NVGI) Trading Down 28.6%

Noble Vici Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NVGI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.30. 450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
Noble Vici Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVGI)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noble Vici Group (NVGI)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Vici Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Vici Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.