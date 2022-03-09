WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $51.68. Approximately 29,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 57,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

