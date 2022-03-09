Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from C$2.90 to C$1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.