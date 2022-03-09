Tornado Market Capitalization Tops $284,629.30 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for about $47.44 or 0.00114497 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $284,629.30 and approximately $120.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.06 or 0.06543421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,407.52 or 0.99941161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045162 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

