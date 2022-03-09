Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells $661,672.75 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $661,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $96.62. 4,100,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $85,842,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.