Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells $661,672.75 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $661,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of HES stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $96.62. 4,100,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $85,842,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
