Dean Kaye Sells 7,067 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dean Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Dean Kaye sold 1,820 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $10,374.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Dean Kaye sold 3,128 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $23,022.08.

Shares of ADV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

