Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hennessy Advisors to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 24.00% 9.73% 7.32% Hennessy Advisors Competitors 25.03% 26.10% 12.18%

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $32.76 million $7.90 million 9.31 Hennessy Advisors Competitors $3.14 billion $503.56 million 16.89

Hennessy Advisors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. Hennessy Advisors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hennessy Advisors and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Hennessy Advisors Competitors 688 3288 3512 138 2.41

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 50.90%. Given Hennessy Advisors’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hennessy Advisors has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors competitors beat Hennessy Advisors on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hennessy Advisors (Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.