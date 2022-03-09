Iconic Token Price Hits $0.32 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $664.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00042721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.14 or 0.06520038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,470.09 or 0.99731820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00042614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00045258 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

