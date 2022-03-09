RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

RBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. 112,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,845. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $461.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

