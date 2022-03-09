Lua Token (LUA) Price Tops $0.0605 on Major Exchanges

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00033438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00102923 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

