SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading Down 6.3%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $3.00. 3,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The stock has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.49%.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

