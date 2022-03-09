Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Down 5.7%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 83,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 150,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

