TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) rose 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 97,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 98,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.74 million and a P/E ratio of 32.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17.

About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

