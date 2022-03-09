RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading 1.4% Higher

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €14.60 ($15.87) and last traded at €14.60 ($15.87). 883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.40 ($15.65).

The firm has a market cap of $977.30 million and a PE ratio of 60.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

