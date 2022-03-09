RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading 1.4% Higher

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €14.60 ($15.87) and last traded at €14.60 ($15.87). 883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.40 ($15.65).
The firm has a market cap of $977.30 million and a PE ratio of 60.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.
About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)
Featured Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.