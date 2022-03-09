San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Up 9.1%

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 40.75 ($0.53). 285,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 306,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.35 ($0.49).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.75. The company has a market capitalization of £183.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 24.71, a current ratio of 25.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get San Leon Energy alerts:

San Leon Energy Company Profile (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.