San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Up 9.1%

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 40.75 ($0.53). 285,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 306,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.35 ($0.49).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.75. The company has a market capitalization of £183.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 24.71, a current ratio of 25.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
San Leon Energy Company Profile (LON:SLE)
