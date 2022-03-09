Numeraire (NMR) Achieves Market Cap of $171.32 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $29.09 or 0.00069892 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $171.32 million and $11.77 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,969,912 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

