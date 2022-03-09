Observer (OBSR) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Observer has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and $149,401.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,080,871 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

