$247.83 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will report sales of $247.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.53 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $256.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $49,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 678,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,854. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.79, a PEG ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

