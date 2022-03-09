$247.83 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will report sales of $247.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.53 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $256.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $49,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 678,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,854. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.79, a PEG ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86.

About Mercury Systems (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.