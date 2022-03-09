National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.52 Million

Equities analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $402.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.69 million. National Instruments reported sales of $335.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 41.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NATI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. 531,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.