ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0750 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $2,341.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,434.01 or 0.99538349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021951 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00020759 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

