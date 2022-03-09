Rigel Finance Hits Market Cap of $5,670.54 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $5,670.54 and approximately $79.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.46 or 0.06511651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.22 or 0.99131150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045321 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

