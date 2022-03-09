McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to report sales of $63.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.71 billion and the lowest is $62.97 billion. McKesson reported sales of $59.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $261.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.84 billion to $262.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $247.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

MCK traded down $5.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.75. 1,565,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,679. McKesson has a 1 year low of $176.01 and a 1 year high of $283.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 372,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

