$667.42 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will report $667.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.84 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $559.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.10. The stock had a trading volume of 296,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.83. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

