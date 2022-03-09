Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will report $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $9.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.01. 1,407,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 52 week low of $200.36 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.82.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

