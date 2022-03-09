Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Down 14.2% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $61,634.22 and approximately $5,138.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,479,090 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

