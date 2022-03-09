Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.17 Million

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) to post $376.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.40 million and the lowest is $362.60 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $355.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.84. 439,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $267.53 and a one year high of $359.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.53 and its 200 day moving average is $334.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.32%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after acquiring an additional 224,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,302,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

