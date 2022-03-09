$15.69 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) to post $15.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the lowest is $15.49 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $73.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $85.18 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of APEN stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 66,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.34. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. CPMG Inc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 683,871 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,753,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 239,038 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 991,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 170,841 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

