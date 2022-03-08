Zacks: Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.29 Million

Brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $288.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.50 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $283.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.07. 134,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

