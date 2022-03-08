Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $15.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.02 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $17.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 406,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,999. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $428.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.