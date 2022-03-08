Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $15.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.02 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $17.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 406,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,999. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $428.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

