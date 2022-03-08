Namecoin Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00005622 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $32.74 million and $19,041.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,522.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.68 or 0.00735479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00201249 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00026828 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.