$57.67 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) to post sales of $57.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $195.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvePoint.
Several brokerages recently commented on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.
In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.