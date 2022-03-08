$57.67 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) to post sales of $57.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $195.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvePoint.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of AVPT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,308. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

