Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of XRAY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

