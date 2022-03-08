Bunicorn Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,469.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $437,789.92 and $74,469.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.15 or 0.06644779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,373.59 or 0.99624482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.