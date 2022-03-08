-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares during the period.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

