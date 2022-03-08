Jade Currency (JADE) Reaches Market Cap of $764,452.46

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Jade Currency has a market capitalization of $764,452.46 and approximately $76,405.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jade Currency alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.15 or 0.06644779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,373.59 or 0.99624482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jade Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JADEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.