First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock remained flat at $$21.51 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,974. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 849.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,611,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493,513 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after purchasing an additional 715,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,399 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 578,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,217.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 540,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

