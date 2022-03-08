First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.42.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.
Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock remained flat at $$21.51 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,974. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 849.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,611,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493,513 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after purchasing an additional 715,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,399 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 578,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,217.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 540,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Midwest Bancorp (Get Rating)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.