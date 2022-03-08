GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.95) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.80) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock traded up GBX 24.60 ($0.32) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,508.60 ($19.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,576,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,247.20 ($16.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.76). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,604.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,533.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.10), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($717,897.14).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.