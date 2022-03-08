German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. 71,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,196 shares of company stock valued at $303,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.