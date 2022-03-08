German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. 71,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. Research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,196 shares of company stock valued at $303,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

