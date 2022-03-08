Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

WSO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

WSO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.41. The stock had a trading volume of 234,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco has a twelve month low of $237.94 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.46.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

